Sports News | Real Madrid Sign Marc Cucurella on Six-year Deal from Chelsea

Madrid [Spain], June 15 (ANI): Real Madrid have signed Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea on a six-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Real Madrid said, "Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Marc Cucurella, who will be linked to our club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2032."

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While Real Madrid have not officially disclosed the transfer fee, Sky Sports reported it to be £47.5 million plus £4.3 million in add-ons, potentially rising to a total of £51.8 million.

The signing marks Real Madrid's first signing since Jose Mourinho was reappointed as manager.

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Chelsea signed Cucurella from Brighton four years ago for £63 million. The 27-year-old went on to make 163 appearances for the club, during which he won the Conference League and the Club World Cup.

Several clubs were interested in signing him, according to Sky Sports, but Cucurella preferred a move to Real Madrid. He had also been linked with a return to Barcelona, as well as transfers to Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

Cucurella is currently with Spain at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, where they are set to begin their Group H campaign against Cape Verde on Monday.

Cucurella had earlier publicly criticised Chelsea's transfer policy after they had let go of Enzo Maresca at the start of the year. Chelsea did not have the best Premier League campaign either, finishing in 10th spot with 14 wins, 10 draws and 14 losses, giving them just 52 points.

It has been a busy time for Real Madrid after a trophyless 2025-26 season, with Florentino Perez re-elected as club president after elections were held recently. Legendary manager Jose Mourinho, who served the club from 2010-13 and won a La Liga title, is back on the board. Signings for Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva have been secured already.

Netherlands defender Jorrel Hato, who joined Ajax last summer, is now a contender to be Chelsea's first-choice left-back for next season. (ANI)

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