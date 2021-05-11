Madrid [Spain], May 11 (ANI): Real Madrid's full-back Ferland Mendy on Tuesday was diagnosed with tibial periostitis and as a result, he is expected to miss the remaining La Liga matches for the side.

Real Madrid are currently in the second place in the La Liga points table with 75 points from 35 games and the side is two points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tibial periostitis. Pending evolution," Real Madrid said in an official statement.

The club has provided no timespan for the recovery of Mendy and it is also not revealed as to for how long Mendy would be out of action.

Mendy now faces a race against time to put himself in contention for a place in France's Euro 2020 squad.

Real Madrid have three more domestic fixtures remaining. The first of those will be on Thursday against Granada.

Zidane's side will then travel to Athletic Club on Sunday before playing their final game against Europa League finalists Villarreal on May 23.

Real Madrid missed a chance to draw level against Atletico Madrid on Sunday after being held to a 2-2 draw against Sevilla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)