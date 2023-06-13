Madrid [Spain], June 13 (ANI): Real Madrid's Fran Garcia revealed the idol that he admires and said that he learnt a lot from him that helped him grow as a player after he was unveiled as a Los Blancos player on Monday.

In a press conference, the 23-year-old defender named the Brazilian left-backs Marcelo and Roberto Carlos as his idols.

"I met Marcelo and I'm very fond of him because he extended his hand to me. I have a special admiration for Roberto Carlos because I learnt from him in my first year at Castilla when I played alongside him," Garcia said as quoted by realmadrid.com.

Garcia reflected on his time with the Rayo Vallecano and how the three-year journey with the club helped him to grow as an individual as well as a player.

"I'm a very consistent player and I'm grateful to the club because they instilled that in me from the moment I arrived here", the defender added.

"It was like I did my military service at Rayo during these three years. I've grown a lot as a person and as a player during those three years there and I'm grateful for that. I'm a very solid player and I'm very grateful to Madrid because they instilled that in me from the moment I arrived here".

"I'm grateful to Rayo because they gave me my first opportunity at a professional level and thanks to them I'm here. It's helped me to develop as a person and as a player."

Real Madrid's Director of Institutional Relations, Emilio Butragueno joined Garcia at the press conference and depicted the confidence the club has in his abilities.

"You have developed in the values within this club and have become one of the best defenders in our league. We're confident that you'll have a lot of success with us and we wish you all the best in this new stage that is opening up in your life. We'll do everything we can to make you very happy here. Welcome to Real Madrid," Butragueno signed off. (ANI)

