Sports News | Really Disturbing, Distressing: Rohit Sharma on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday termed actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death as 'really disturbing and distressing'.

Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence and further investigation is underway, said police.

"This is distressing, can't come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP in brother," Sharma tweeted.

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri also expressed shock over Rajput's passing away as he wrote: "I am shocked at the tragic passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans."

Conveying condolences to Rajput's family, former cricketer VVS Laxman said reaching out to those struggling with mental health problems is very important.

"Mental health is a very serious issue and needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate, gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important. My heartfelt condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput's family," Laxman wrote.

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra also extended heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family as she wrote: "Saddened to learn about the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput."

Originally from Bihar, Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's TV serial 'Pavitra Rishta', while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'. Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)

