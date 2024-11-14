New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): As India gears up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, all eyes will be on the out-of-form superstar batter Virat Kohli, for who the Australian soil has been a happy hunting place over the years and has seen him dominate the hosts on multiple occasions, both as a player and a captain.

While Virat has been hyped and celebrated in Australia as a superstar batter, in the past, he had the weight of runs and consistency to justify the festival-like atmosphere that comes into being the moment he lands on Australian soil. However this time around, Virat is not only fighting for form, but for his legacy in Test cricket and his spot amid a massive possibility of transition after this ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Also Read | India vs India A Warm-up Match Live Streaming: Is India's Intra-Squad Practice Game Telecast Available Online Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 First Test?.

This year in 19 matches across international formats, Virat has just scored 488 runs at a shockingly low average of 20.33, with just two half-centuries in 25 innings and best score of 76.It is his downfall in Tests that has been more shocking and saddening as the numbers do not fit someone of his superstardom and skill. His form from 2016-2019 is among the greatest peaks in the longest format, having made 4,208 runs in 43 Tests and 69 innings at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties. It was during this period he smashed seven double centuries, the most by a captain in Tests, a record which still stands.

However, since 2020, Virat has faced an elongated lean patch in the whites, scoring 1838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, comprising just two centuries and nine fifties.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour to Start in Pakistan’s Islamabad on November 16 Amid Scheduling Issues.

Virat has had an horrific home Test season this year against Bangladesh and New Zealand, in which he scored just 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33 with just one fifty. In the latest ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, Kohli slipped out of the top-20 list for the first time in 10 years.

While critics await his ouster, Virat could redeem himself in Australia, a place where he admits enjoying playing and has a fine record. Here is a look at some records Virat could break in Australia that could make him perhaps the greatest player to visit the country:

-Most Test runs by an Indian in Australia

In 13 Tests in Australia, Virat has scored 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08, with six centuries and four fifties. His best score is 169. He is 458 runs from overtaking his idol Sachin Tendulkar to become India's leading run-getter on Australian soil. Sachin has scored 1,809 runs in 20 matches and 38 innings at an average of 53.20, with six centuries, seven fifties and the best score of 241*.

-Most Test centuries by a visiting player in Australia

Virat currently has scored six centuries in Australia. He sits behind Jack Hobbs (nine centuries) and Wally Hammond (seven centuries) of England as the third-highest century-scorer in Australia. A bumper BGT with four more centuries could take him to the top of the list.

-Most Test runs by a visiting batter in Adelaide

Adelaide Oval has been nice to Virat over the years, right from his maiden Test century on the 2011-12 tour to Australia which sealed his place in the Test side. In four Tests at the venue, he has scored 509 runs in eight innings at an average of 63.62, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score here is 141. He needs 102 more runs to overcome the tally of legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara, who has scored 610 runs in four matches and eight innings at an average of 76.25, with two centuries and two fifties.

-Most fifty-plus scores in international cricket by a visiting batter in Australia

Across all formats in Australia, Virat has scored 3,426 runs at an average of 56.16, with 11 centuries and 19 fifties in 70 innings. His best score is 169. His fifty-plus scores in Australia are a total of 30. He sits behind West Indies legends Viv Richards (42 fifty-plus scores) and Desmond Haynes (34 fifty-plus scores) and some more fifty-plus scores could help him climb up the list further.

-Most international runs by an Indian batter in Australia

As suggested by the statistics above, Virat is an all-format giant in Australia and thrives on its fast, bouncy, pace-friendly pitches no matter what format. With Sachin sitting in the second place with 3,300 runs, Virat needs 74 more runs to become the first Indian batter to complete 3,500 international runs in Australia, and 574 more runs to become the first player to score 4,000 runs in Australia across all formats. He is the third-highest run-scorer among visiting batters in Australia across all formats, with Viv Richards at the top with 4,529 runs in 95 matches at an average of 45.74, with seven centuries and 35 fifties.

-Most centuries by a visiting batter on an Australian ground in international cricket

Adelaide has been Virat's stomping ground as he is the highest run-scorer among all visiting batters on this ground, having made 957 runs in 11 matches at an average of 73.61, with five centuries and four fifties in 15 innings. Not only he could become the first visiting batter to touch the 1000-run mark in Adelaide, but overcome Hobbs' five centuries at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to have most international centuries by a visiting player on a particular Australian ground.

-100th international match against Australia

Virat has currently played 97 international matches against Australia, scoring 5,203 runs at an average of 50.51, with 16 centuries and 27 fifties with the best score of 186. So far, Tendulkar is the only player to have played 100 or more international matches against Australia with 110 matches. The third Test at The Gabba would be his 100th international appearance against Australia, making him the first Indian to reach the milestone.

-Most international centuries against Australia

Tendulkar holds the record for most international centuries against Australia, having scored a total of 20 centuries in 110 matches.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)