Sports News | Reliance Foundation Athletes Set Sights on Commonwealth Games Qualification at Senior Federation Cup

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Reliance Foundation athletes will look to continue their strong form this season at the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi, beginning on May 22. The competition serves as a crucial qualification event for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland.

With both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games on the horizon, over 40 Reliance Foundation athletes -- including several national record holders -- will be in action at the tournament, as per a press release from Reliance Foundation.

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Calling it a "defining moment for Indian athletics," James Hillier, Athletics Director at Reliance Foundation, highlighted the importance of the competition in a season where qualification standards remain exceptionally high. Athletes including Animesh Kujur, Lalu Prasad Bhoi, Jeswin Aldrin, Tejas Shirse, M Krishik, Krishna Jayasankar, Damneet Singh and Mohammed Afsal will be among the key names aiming to secure qualification for Glasgow. Reliance Foundation athletes Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon), Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump), Lokesh Sathyanathan (Long Jump), Reegan Ganesan (Pole Vault), along with the men's 4x100m relay team, have already achieved the qualification standards for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. "Our athletes have trained with exceptional discipline and determination, and we believe they are fully prepared to compete at the highest level," said James Hillier. "For athletes who have already achieved qualification standards, winning gold here remains the clearest path to selection. We are proud to see them competing among India's best and are confident they will rise to the occasion and make the nation proud." The competition will also serve as a qualification event for the Asian U23 Championships, with several young Reliance Foundation athletes expected to use the platform to make a strong statement on the national stage. (ANI)

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