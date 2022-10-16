Geelong [Australia], October 16 (ANI): Netherlands Captain Scott Edward expressed his happiness after his team's slender victory against UAE in a nail-biting encounter at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Sunday.

The Dutch team avoided a major scare to register a three-wicket win over a spirited UAE in a humdinger of a match. UAE suffered a batting collapse in the final over of its innings to end with just 111 runs, setting a paltry total for the Netherlands. Bas de Leede starred with the ball to help restrict UAE.

Also Read | WI vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Scotland Cricket Match in Hobart.

Edward said that he could finally breathe a sigh of relief after the team successfully chased down the target in a dramatic finish. The captain also talked about the team's game plan of making the most of the powerplay overs to negate the difficulty of scoring in the middle overs.

"It was nervy until the end but just relieved that we got over the line. I think it was about making the most of the powerplay, we knew it was going to be tough through the middle and saw it throughout their innings," said Edward.

Also Read | When Is Ballon d'Or 2022? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of Football Awards Event.

"We lost too many wickets when we were about to get going. It was just about being busy, play low risk, take it deep and then hopefully get away in the second last over, it didn't happen like that but we ended up getting over the line," revealed the batter about the batting plan that they had in mind but were unable to execute against the bowling line-up of UAE.

The Dutch player was appreciative of his bowlers who bowled impressively to restrict UAE to a low total. He said, "All the bowlers did their job. I am still struggling to process the win, but the main thing is relief, getting the tournament underway with a win is the most important thing."

UAE bowled their hearts out to defend a small total but fell short marginally as the Netherlands sneaked in a win narrowly in the final over.

Bas de Leede was named the 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant bowling performance.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 112/7 (Max ODowd 23, Colin Ackermann 17; Junaid Siddique 3/24) vs UAE 111/8 (Muhammad Waseem 41, Vriitya Aravind 18; Bas de Leede) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)