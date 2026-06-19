Sports News | Renshaw's All-round Show Helps Australia Seal T20I Series Win over Bangladesh

Chattogram [Bangladesh], June 19 (ANI): A sensational all-round show from Matt Renshaw helped Australia seal the T20I series win, beating Bangladesh by seven runs in the second T20I of the three-match series at Chattogram on Friday.

With this win, Australia has an unassailable 2-0 lead over Bangladesh, with Renshaw (89* and 1/13) shining with a superb all-round show.

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Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Australia was down 44/3 in six overs, with skipper Mitchell Marsh (20 in 19 balls, with three fours) being the top scorer amongst the top three. Then a 97-run stand between Renshaw and Tim David (45 in 26 balls, with two fours and four sixes) helped Australia get back in the game.

Renshaw dominated the proceedings with a 52-ball 89*, with four boundaries and five sixes, taking Australia to 196/5 in 20 overs.

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Nasum Ahmed (2/27), Abdul Gaffar Saqlain (1/53), Nahid Rana (1/36) and Mustafizur Rahman (1/34) were among the wicket-takers for Australia.

Bangladesh was off to a fine start with a 48-run stand between Tanzid Hasan (30 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Saif Hassan (42 in 33 balls, with three fours and two sixes).

Saif and Parvez Hossain Emon (36 in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) put on a 53-run stand. Skipper Towhid Hridoy (35 in 22 balls, with three fours and two sixes) also played an entertaining knock. But Bangladesh fell short at 189/6 in 20 overs.

Aaron Hardie (2/40) was the top wicket taker for Australia, with Nathan Ellis, Matt Renshaw, Adam Zampa and Joel Davies getting a wicket each too. (ANI)

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