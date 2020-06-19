Rome, Jun 19 (AP) Race car driver turned Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has reportedly been seriously injured again.

La Repubblica says Zanardi was transported by helicopter to a local hospital following a “road accident” in the Tuscan town of Pienza during a national race for Paralympic athletes on handbikes.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Calls Jofra Archer a 'Big Man' After English Cricketer's Scan Results Are Cleared.

Repubblica says the accident involved a “heavy vehicle." The 53-year-old Zanardi had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash during a 2001 CART race in Germany. He was a two-time CART champion.

Zanardi won four gold medals in handbike at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.

Also Read | Srikanth Kidambi's Name Recommended for Khel Ratna Following his Apology, BAI Recommends Show-Cause Notice to HS Prannoy.

The Italian Olympic and Paralympic Committees had no immediate comment. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)