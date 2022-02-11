Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI): Narayana Health City's facility director, Nitin Manjunath on Friday clarified the rumours of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly being admitted in the hospital are incorrect.

Manjunath's remarks came after the reports of Ganguly being admitted into the hospital surfaced during the day.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Mega Auction 2022: Stage Set for Indian Premier League Auction; Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel Likely to Spark Bidding Wars.

"We would like to clarify that the news of him being admitted is incorrect. Sourav Ganguly was at the hospital to meet Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Founder, Narayana Health on a brief, courtesy visit since he was in Bengaluru," said Nitin Manjunath in a statement.

He further informed that Ganguly will be inaugurating a Modern 100-bed ICU on Monday in the Narayana Health City. (ANI)

Also Read | IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Register 96-Run Win Over West Indies, Script History With 3-0 Series Victory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)