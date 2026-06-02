Sports News | Rewa Jaguars Announce Squad Ahead of Madhya Pradesh League T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)[India], June 2 (ANI): Rewa Jaguars have unveiled the squad for the upcoming edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup. Among the notable names in the squad is talented young batter Akshat Raghuwanshi, who adds plenty of promise to the team.

Alok Birla of Rewa Jaguars said, "We are happy with the young, talented players and the balance we have in the squad, with a good mix of experienced players and exciting, hungry cricketers. The players are motivated and looking forward to playing positive, fearless and roaring cricket this season. The MPL has grown into a fantastic tournament that gives players the opportunity to showcase their skills, learn from quality competition and take important steps in their cricketing journey. We are excited about the challenge ahead and hopeful of putting together a strong campaign."

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Rewa Jaguars will play their first match against Bundelkhand Bulls on June 6 at the Holkar Stadium in the afternoon fixture.

The new season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup is all set to kickstart on June 3, with Gwalior Cheetahs locking horns with Ujjain Falcons in the opening match of the men's tournament. The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

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MPL 2026 will be the biggest edition of the tournament so far, featuring an expanded format with 10 men's teams and five women's franchises.

Three new franchises have been added to the men's competition with Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons, and Royal Nimar Eagles joining defending champions Bhopal Leopards, along with Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions, and Rewa Jaguars.

The women's competition has also grown with the inclusion of Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles. They will compete alongside Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the five-team tournament.

Rewa Jaguars Squad: Prithviraj Singh Tomar (Captain), Sagar Solanki (Vice-captain), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Ramveeer Singh Gurjar, Atharva Mahajan, Ashwin Das, Anant Verma, Sagar Pratap Singh Baghel, Rohit Rajawat, Prabhanshu Shukla, Mohd. Arham Aquil, Ankit Singh Kushwaha, Ritesh Shakya, Naveen Singh Chouhan, Jaydev Singh, Radhakrishna Dwivedi. (ANI)

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