Panaji (Goa) [India], April 28 (ANI): Koustav Dutta showed nerves of steel to score a stoppage-time equaliser as Hyderabad FC held FC Goa to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling encounter, here on Thursday.

In front of a packed house at the Benaulim Ground, 20-year old Dutta steered home from a long throw in the last minute of stoppage time as Hyderabad made it 2-2 in a frantic end to the fourth-round Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) clash.

Dutta, who graduated from RFYC in 2020, also provided the assist for C. Lalchungnunga's equaliser in the 89th minute, barely minutes after coming off the bench as his team cancelled out Lesly Rebello's 21st-minute strike.

After Lalchungnunga equalised with a stunning goal from the edge of the box, Vasim Inamdar (90+4) helped the Gaurs take the lead again four minutes into stoppage time before Dutta netted with virtually the last kick of the ball, showing composure of the highest order despite the vociferous supporters getting behind the 'home' team. The result means both teams have four points from the same number of games.

In the early kickoff, Bengaluru FC matched Kerala Blasters FC with a fourth consecutive win, as they hammered Mumbai City FC 5-0 in a lopsided match at the Nagoa Ground.

For Bengaluru, Rahul Raju scored a brace (17th, 45+1) with goals also coming from Lastborn Mawphniang (5th) and Robin Yadav 87th). Mumbai's Gautam Virwani (79OG) was guilty of putting the ball in his own net, summing up their day. Bengaluru are top of the points table with 12 points from four matches. Mumbai remain winless and at the foot of the table. (ANI)

