Melbourne [Australia], June 9 (ANI): Australia cricket great Ricky Ponting has signed a 3-year contract to work as the head of strategy for Hobart Hurricanes, the Big Bash League (BBL) club announced on Thursday.

Ponting has signed the contract to work in a part-time capacity for Hurricanes while continuing his role as a commentator for Channel Seven during the Australian summer.

Ponting has also previously held interim and specialist coaching roles with the Australian men's cricket team, as well as successful coaching terms with both the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Daredevils/Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ponting said he was thrilled to be able to contribute to an organization he felt so passionately about.

"The competition and the game itself have changed enormously from when I played for the Hurricanes back in BBL, and I know so much more about the nuances of the T20 game now than I did then," Ricky Ponting said in an official statement released by Hobart Hurricanes.

"I'm passionate about the progression of Tasmanian and Australian cricket across all forms of the game, so to be asked to take on such a critical role for the Hurricanes is really special. I'm looking forward to getting to work and securing the best coach for what we need then building a plan for the team to execute next season," he added.

"With a few tweaks in a couple of key areas, I believe the Hurricanes have the foundations to win our first BBL trophy," said Ponting.

Cricket Tasmania CEO Dominic Baker said it was great for both Tasmanian cricket and the BBL as a whole to have Ponting in the competition's inner circle.

"To be honest, I think Ricky probably just said 'yes' as he was sick of me hassling him to come and join us. But really, it is such a win for not only the Hurricanes and Tasmanian cricket, but for the League itself," Baker said.

"In my mind, Ricky is undoubtedly the best T20 strategist in the world, and as a proud Tasmanian, we are thrilled to have him overseeing the direction of Tasmania's team for at least the next three seasons," he added.

Ponting will officially begin his tenure with the Hurricanes effective immediately. (ANI)

