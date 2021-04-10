New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday congratulated women wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik for booking spots in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in the 57kg and 62kg category respectively.

"Congratulations to our women wrestlers, Sonam Malik and Anshu Malik for winning a quota each in #Tokyo2020. Both have shown remarkable performances in the qualifying matches. I wish them the very best in representing India," Rijiju tweeted.

In the ongoing Asian Olympic qualifiers being held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the 19-year-old Anshu's dominant display against Uzbekistan's Akhmedova in the semi-final enabled her to seal a spot for the Olympics. She will play for gold in the final later on Saturday.

Another teenage grappler Sonam made a remarkable comeback from 0-6 down in the semi-final clash to beat home favourite Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan 9-6 to win a Tokyo 2020 berth. The 18-year-old became the third Indian female and sixth wrestler to win the Olympic quota for the country. (ANI)

