New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday explained several measures that have been taken to ensure 'smooth training' for preparations for the next year's Tokyo Olympics.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) were laid down to resume sports activities in the training centres under the name of 'Khelo India-Firr Se'. The SOP covers all stakeholders at the training centres including athletes, technical and non-technical support staff, administrative staff, hostel and facility management staff, and visitors to the centre.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Brighton, EPL 2020-21: Check Out Predicted Chelsea Line-Up for Their First Premier League Match of New Season.

The SOP categorises the sporting disciplines into non-contact sports, minimal/medium-contact sports, full-contact sports and water sports.

The Sports Minister said a COVID Task Force Committee has been set-up to ensure the guidelines are strictly implemented at the training centres.

Also Read | Bangladesh Tour to Sri Lanka in Doubt After SLC Increases Quarantine Period to 14 Days.

Rijiju said National Coaching Camps have been resumed for the 2021 Olympic bound athletes and the SOP formulated will be "strictly followed" at the national camps. Timetable has been formulated for the athletes (or group of athletes in case of team sport) so that they can train without coming in contact with the other athletes.

He said the athletes were provided with necessary sporting equipment such as (Barbell Rods, weights, Exercise Bicycle, etc.), air pellets, target system with the help from SAI Regional Centres, State Governments and NGOs at their homes during the first phases of nationwide lockdown so that they can train within their homes.

"Regular interaction with the athletes was done in order to boost their morale and keep them motivated in these tough times. Seminars and workshops have been organized via video conferencing to educate athletes about how to cope with stress and depression during tough times and focusing on their objectives so that the training is not hampered," Rijiju said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)