Karachi [Pakistan], November 16 (ANI): As the team failed to find a berth after a 25-run loss against Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator two in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans batsman Rilee Rossouw thanked fans for making his stint 'incredibly special'.

An all-round performance by David Wiese carried Lahore Qalandars to the final of the PSL as they defeated Multan Sultans by 25 runs in the Eliminator 2 at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Rossouw failed to take his side over the line as he scored just 18 runs at a run a ball. The left-handed batsman reliving his 'fantastic journey' appreciated the efforts of support staff, players, and fans of Multan.

"It's been a fantastic journey but unfortunately it was not meant to be this year. Thank you to all the support staff and players as well as the fans of Multan and of Pakistan cricket. You've made it incredibly special for me Goodluck to both teams in the final," Rossouw tweeted.

Qalandars will face arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the final on Tuesday evening. This will be the first time these two teams will feature in the final of the tournament. (ANI)

