Liverpool [UK], June 11 (ANI): Liverpool on Thursday announced that Rinsola Babajide has signed a new contract with the club.

The 21-year-old, who joined the club in 2018, ended last season as the club's top goalscorer with eight strikes.

Also Read | Cricket in South Africa to Resume With Exhibition Matches Featuring Country's Top Cricketers, Games to be Played Behind Closed Doors in Centurion.

Babajide said she was 'absolutely buzzing' to sign a new deal with Liverpool Women.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to sign a new deal with Liverpool. I've been here for two-and-a-half years and feel everything is going in a good direction for me, so I felt it was only right to commit to the club," the club's official website quoted Babajide as saying.

Also Read | Erling Haaland, Marco Reus Return to Borussia Dortmund Training, Norwegian Likely to Feature Against Dusseldorf.

"I'm in a privileged position and I'm honoured to be here. I can't wait to get started and carry on the journey with Liverpool," she added.

She is the third player to commit to a new contract in the last week after fresh deals for midfielder Rhiannon Roberts and vice-captain Niamh Fahey.

The forward is eager to ensure she plays her part in the team bouncing straight back after last week's FA decision to relegate the club following the early end to the Women's Super League season.

"I was so gutted about us getting relegated but now I've just washed that aside. I've got the emotions out of it and we just need to accept we're now in the Championship and I'm ready to fight for the team to get promoted to the WSL," she said.

"We have to use the frustration and anger in a positive way to help us with the fight for us to come back up. We're all focused, we're ready," Babajide added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)