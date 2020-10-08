Sao Paulo, Oct 8 (AP) A Brazilian judge has closed an investigation into possible cybercrimes violations involving soccer star Neymar, a case linked to a woman's rape allegation that led to no charges against him, The Associated Press learned.

A person close to the investigation with access to the judge's Oct. 2 ruling provided a copy to the AP. In it, Rio de Janeiro judge Marcel Laguna Duque Estrada tersely states the cybercrimes probe of Neymar must be ended. The rape case was closed more than a year ago by another judge.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Furious With Referee For Calling Half-Time A Few Seconds Earlier During Portugal vs Spain, International Friendly (Watch Video).

The 28-year-old player, who is now training with Brazil's national soccer team ahead of two World Cup qualifying matches, has always denied any wrongdoing in both the rape allegation and the potential cybercrimes violation.

Neymar was under investigation by the cybercrimes division of the Rio state police for posting images and messages of the accuser without her authorization in possible violation of her online privacy.

Also Read | SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

The contest was posted after the rape allegation was made in 2019. During testimony last year, Neymar said the images were posted by his press team. Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, of raping her at a Paris hotel. No complaint was filed with French police.

The AP doesn't identify alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.

In August 2019, a Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors to close the investigation into the rape allegation due to lack of evidence against Neymar. Police and prosecutors also decided to open an investigation of Trindade for alleged false report of a crime.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Trindade might appeal the judge's order to close the cybercrimes case. The AP was unable to contact her lawyers Wednesday night. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)