South Africa is heading into the 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy with a unit full of youthful exuberance, energy, rock-solid veterans, and plenty of 'X' factors, a composition that has defined the country's cricket over the years.

However, amid the emergence of talent like Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, and Marco Jansen, there are several problems, including a lack of winning momentum, loss of form, and lack of game time for several key players, which could potentially cause the Proteas to return home empty-handed again, with the 'chokers' tag once again attached to a land that has given the sport some of its best players ever.

South Africa's ICC Champions Trophy campaign will begin on February 21 against Afghanistan in Karachi, followed by matches against Australia (February 25 at Rawalpindi) and England (March 1 in Karachi). Leading up to the tournament, the Proteas have displayed glimpses of audacity, boldness, and grit that have shaped their cricket over the years, but it has not helped them land on the right side of results.

Bilateral form: Leading up to the tournament, South Africa has taken part in four bilateral series and a tri-nation series. With the majority of their assignments away from home, they have managed just one series win during this time. They also lost both of their series at home to India and Pakistan. While they have experience playing in Pakistan and the UAE, the two Champions Trophy hosts, more than anyone else, they simply do not have the results. Out of 14 ODIs played since the end of the last 50-over World Cup in 2023, they have won just four and lost 10.

A look at South Africa's form in various series: Against India (at home): Lost by 1-2, Against Afghanistan (At UAE): Lost by 1-2, against Ireland (at UAE): Won by 2-1, against Pakistan (at home): Lost by 0-3 and tri-nation series featuring Pakistan and New Zealand (in Pakistan): Lost both of the matches and failed to reach finals.

Positives: Experience of both Pakistan and UAE wickets: Before the Champions Trophy, thanks to bilateral series, South Africa has more experience of Pakistan and UAE wickets than any other teams, having played six matches in UAE, where matches against India, including knockouts, will take place as per the Hybrid model and two matches in Pakistan as well.

Klaasen's X Factor: Heinrich Klaasen is known to dismantle bowling attacks within no time when at his best, as suggested by his knock of 174 in just 83 balls against Australia away from home. While his T20 form has waned following a heartbreaking loss to India in the T20 World Cup final last year, Klaasen in ODIs still remains a bear that one should poke at their own risk.

Since 2023 in ODIs, Klaasen has scored 1,278 runs in 28 ODIs and 26 innings at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 137.57, with three centuries and six fifties. His best score is 174. Since the World Cup end, Klaasen has played four ODIs across 2024 and 2025, scoring 351 runs at an average of 87.75, with strike rate of 130.00 and a half-century in each match. Having failed to convert his fifties into centuries, Klaasen would be more than motivated to do so on a much-bigger stage with the momentum he has now.

Depth with five quality all-round options (both part-time, full-time): South Africa has plenty of depth within their side. Depending on the pitches and teams, they can pick up line-ups which have multiple bowling options and plenty of batting depth. Marco Jansen (pace bowling all-rounder), Aiden Markram (batter with useful part-time spin), Tristan Stubbs (batter with useful spin bowling and wicketkeeping ability), Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch (medium pace bowling all-rounders) all have valuable skills across both the disciplines and they all can turn the game on its head. All it takes is one stroke or one ball for them.

Promising new talent: South Africa is budding with world-class talent. Matthew Breetzke (26 years), Tristam Stubbs (24 years), Jansen (24), Mulder (26) and Ryan Rickelton (28), all have delivered plenty of reminders across international cricket and franchise circuit of their undeniable talent, match-winning abilities that will serve Proteas for years to come.

Negatives: Lack of winning momentum: The team has a lack of winning momentum. Winning momentum counts and puts every team in good spirits and positive vibes ahead of the tournament, where players can march on without overthinking on their game. Proteas sadly, does not enjoy this privilege.

The 'C' tag follows Proteas: Over the years, Protoeas have earned the reputation of being "chokers" for their inability to win an ICC white-ball title, most notably World Cups despite facing no shortage of world-class talent. In recent times, South Africa have lost the men's and women's T20 World Cup finals, later twice, the 2023 Men's 50-over World Cup semifinal, the U19 Women's T20 World Cup final despite showing excellent form previously. The pressure of being the next in line to "choke" has never left behind Proteas, causing them often to implode and not play their natural game.

Some out of form players: Some key players are struggling with form, notably Aiden Markram (217 runs in nine ODIs with one fifty at an average of 31.00), Temba Bavuma (221 runs in eight innings with one fifty and average of 31.57), David Miller (44 runs in just four games at an average of 11.00), Rassie Van der Dussen (142 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 15.77) and Lungi Ngidi (nine wickets in eight ODIs at an average of 38.77). While it is about peaking at the right time and being the "clutch player" in international cricket, having momentum and form is just as important.

Lack of game time for players: Several senior South African stars are heading into the tournament with lack of game time, with Miller having played just four ODIs and bowlers Kagiso Rabada (two ODIs), Jansen (three ODIs) and Maharaj (four ODIs) getting very less game time as well.

Absence of several key pacers: South Africa is missing several pacers from their squad, such as Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Gerald Coetzee and Ottneil Baartman. Coetzee and Nortje have been ruled out of injuries. Also, Kwena Maphaka, the teen express pace sensation, is a travelling reserve. This causes Proteas's pace bowling attack to be: An out-of-form Ngidi, Jansen, Rabada at the frontline, with Bosch, Mulder as their assists. While the number of options is still there, the sheer intimidation, pace and calibre of Nortje and Coetzee cannot always be replicated.

Top run-getters from WC 2023 end till now

Top run-getters: Tony De Zorzi (423 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.30, with a century and fifty), Klaasen (378 runs in seven matches at an average of 63.00, with four fifties), Stubbs (243 runs in seven matches at an average of 48.60, with a century and fifty), Breetzke (233 runs in two matches with a century and fifty) and Bavuma (221 runs in eight matches at an average of 31.57 with a fifty)

Top wicket-takers: Lizaad Williams (13 wickets in five matches at an average of 18.76), Bjorn Fortuin (10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 31.80), Ngidi (nine wickets in eight matches at an average of 38.77), Andile Phehlukwayo (seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 23.85) and Baartman (six wickets in four matches at an average of 16.83).

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka. (ANI)

