New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Swashbuckling India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand with an aim to promote sports and create mental health awareness among the state's youth.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement about the same on Sunday.

Pant, 24, was born in the state's Roorkee town in Haridwar district.

"Thank you @pushkardhami sir for giving me the opportunity to be the Brand Ambassador of promoting Sports and General Health among the people of Uttarakhand. I'll do my best to spread this message and feeling happy that you are taking these steps towards a fitter India," Pant tweeted.

Pant was last seen in India's T2I0 series against New Zealand, which the team won 3-0.

Currently, the player is in South Africa, preparing for the upcoming three-match Test series against the Proteas.

Taking to Twitter, Dhami wrote in Hindi, "One of the best cricket players of India, idol of youth, son of the soil Shri Rishabh Pant has been appointed by our government as the state's brand ambassador with the aim of encouraging the youth towards sports and public health."

In a video, Dhami is seen interacting with Pant and asking about his well-being while inviting him to visit the state.

The cricketer thanked the CM for the honour, saying that he will try his best to motivate people towards sports and fitness.

