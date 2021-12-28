Centurion [South Africa], December 28 (ANI): Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to reach 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game.

Pant achieved the feat on Day Three of the ongoing first Test against South Africa. The left-handed batter broke former skipper MS Dhoni's record to reach 100 dismissals.

While Pant reached the milestone in 26 matches, Dhoni had taken 36 games to reach 100 dismissals. Kiran More (39) and Nayan Mongia (26) are third and fourth in the list respectively.

Coming to the match, India might have lost Mayank Agarwal's at the cusp of the Stumps but the visitors still ended Day Three of the first Test against South Africa in the driver's seat on Tuesday.

India had bundled out South Africa for 197 in the third session before the hosts lost Mayank's wicket minutes before the end of the play. Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul then took India to 16/1 at Stumps with a lead of 146 runs.

In the third session, Mohammed Shami picked five wickets as India folded South Africa for 197 in the first innings to get a 130-run lead. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets as Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings.

In the second session, India had taken four wickets as wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock departed on the stroke of the break. (ANI)

