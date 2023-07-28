Manchester [UK], July 28 (ANI): The Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez left the Premier League champions Manchester City to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on Friday.

Manchester City released an official statement to announce the departure of their winger.

Also Read | The Hundred 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues Replaces Injured Heather Graham at Northern Superchargers; Cricket Australia Pull Out Injured Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry.

"Riyad Mahrez has left Manchester City to join Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club," read the official statement from the club.

The Algerian forward spent five years with the treble winners after signing from Leicester City in 2018.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023, Bridgetown, Barbados Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Kensington Oval.

Mahrez’s spell at the Etihad saw him feature in 236 appearances and bag 78 goals along with 59 assists. Throughout his stay, Mahrez was an integral member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

He ended his stay in Manchester by winning 11 major trophies, along with this he also walks away as a distinguished Treble winner in his final campaign with the Blues.

Mahrez struck double digits in all of his five seasons. He was also voted Etihad Player of the Month on seven occasions.

The Algerian reflected on his five-year stay with the club and said to the club's official website, "I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more. I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world."

"I’ve made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we’ve had with Liverpool and, last year, Arsenal, underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best. Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life," he added.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain paid tribute to the Algeria star for the efforts he put in during his five-year stay with the club.

"Riyad has been a major factor in our amazing successes over the past five years and his contribution will not be forgotten. He is a wonderful footballer to watch and leaves us with so many great memories," Tixiki said.

"There are few wingers that possess his levels of skill and technique in world football, and he will be missed, but everyone will wish him all the best as he begins a new chapter in his career," Tixiki added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)