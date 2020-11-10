New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that Riyaz, who had received a bicycle as a gift from President Ram Nath Kovind, will soon become a trainee under the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Rijiju said Riyaz will be training at India's top cycling Velodrome in Delhi's IG Stadium after Diwali.

"I'm happy to share that Riyaz will be our SAI trainee very soon. Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn Ji had encouraged this young boy by gifting him a cycle during Eid, and after Diwali, he will be training at India's top cycling Velodrome in Delhi's IG Stadium," Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

In July this year, Kovind had gifted a racing bicycle to Riyaz, a schoolboy who dreams of excelling as a cyclist, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Expressing delight over receiving a bicycle from the President, Riyaz had said that he is looking forward to participating at the international level.

"I can now train well with this gifted cycle, as I didn't have a cycle till now. I look forward to participating at the international level, and win medals for the country," Riyaz had told ANI. (ANI)

