New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Friday organized the conference 'Road to Paris 2024: Championing Clean Sports and Uniting for Anti-Doping' conference here.

On the occasion, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur virtually inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Nutritional Supplements Testing (CoE-NSTS) at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Acknowledged as an institution of national significance, NFSU's cutting-edge facility stands as a beacon of innovation and expertise in forensic and cyber sciences, a release said.

The event, organized at the India International Centre, New Delhi, served as a pivotal platform for stakeholders from the sporting community to converge, deliberate, and strategize on key anti-doping initiatives in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics 2024.

Thakur emphasized the core principles of fair play, the spirit of competition, and the imperative of upholding integrity in sports. He applauded the dedication and resilience exhibited by Indian athletes and highlighted the pivotal role of NADA in fortifying the nation's anti-doping framework.

"Establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Nutritional Supplements Testing for Sportspersons aligns with the Ministry's long-standing goal to develop nutritional supplement testing facilities in India," the Union Minister said.

He said that the theme "Road to Paris 2024" resonates deeply with our aspirations as a nation on the global sports stage.

"We have come a long way, and the journey has been marked by the dedication and hard work of our athletes who have consistently strived to bring glory to our country," he added.

Highlighting the performance of Indian athletes, he said that India's performance at global mega events such as the Olympics, Paralympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and other Championships, reflects the sheer resilience and talent that our athletes possess.

Thakur said NADA's relentless efforts in promoting clean sport and anti-doping measures have been praiseworthy. "It has played a crucial role in educating athletes, conducting tests, and enforcing anti-doping rules and policies"

The Union Minister also highlighted that anti-doping efforts are integral to ensuring a fair and clean sporting environment, and the government recognizes the pivotal role played by NADA in championing this cause.

"The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) also plays a crucial role in ensuring accurate and reliable testing procedures and the Government's support, both in terms of budgetary allocations and infrastructural enhancements, will empower these bodies to carry out their responsibilities effectively," he added.

A publication 'Essential Insights a Facts on Nutritional Supplements', aimed at providing athletes with valuable insights into nutritional standards and safety measures tailored for their well-being was launched.

NADA unveiled "The Paris Pinnacle: NADA's Guide to Ethical Sporting", a resource offering comprehensive guidelines for athletes preparing for the Paris Olympics 2024. This guide serves as a compass for athletes, empowering them to compete ethically and uphold the principles of fair play.

As the global sporting community converges on Paris for the 2024 Olympics, the "Road to Paris 2024" conference served as a testament to India's resolve in championing clean sports and uniting against doping. (ANI)

