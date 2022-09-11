New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Indian tennis team for next week's Davis Cup 2022 World Group I tie against Norway faced a major setback after its veteran player Rohan Bopanna pulled out on Saturday due to knee inflammation.

The 2017 French Open mixed doubles champion informed on social media that he was advised an indefinite rest before he starts to compete again.

Taking to his Twitter Bopanna tweeted, "I have had to make a tough call this week against my constant love and devotion towards representing the country and withdraw from the Davis Cup team against Norway."

"I have an inflammation on my knee and have been advised to rest it before I start competing again," the 42-year-old Indian tennis player added.

The Indian team for the Davis Cup against Norway on September 16 and 17 was announced in July.

Apart from Bopanna, India's highest-ranked men's singles player Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri and Mukund Sasikumar were the other five players selected for the tie.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is yet to announce Rohan Bopanna's replacement for the Norway tie.

Earlier in January, Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the doubles title at the Adelaide International ATP 250. Bopanna, however, made first-round exits in both men's and mixed doubles competitions at the US Open 2022 earlier this month. (ANI)

