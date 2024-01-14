Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday added another gem to his shining crown as he became the first men's player to play 150 T20Is.

Rohit achieved this feat during the second T20I match against Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Rohit returned to India's T20I setup for the first time since the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. He led his side to a 6-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the first T20I in Mohali.

Also Read | ‘Let Test Matches Continue With T20’, Says Sir Clive Lloyd As He Gets Felicitation From Cricket Association Of Bengal in Eden Gardens.

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1746525394704994619

During the match, Rohit set a by becoming the first player to win 100 T20Is. In terms of appearances in the shortest format of the game, the Indian opener is followed by Paul Stirling of Ireland.

Also Read | AFG 81/3 in 9.5 Overs | India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2024: Gulbadin Naib Completes His Half-Century.

Stirling has played 134 matches in his career. His Ireland colleague, George Dockrell, is third on the list, having played 128 matches.

Rohit is one of the top run scorers in the T20Is. He has scored 3853 runs in 149 games, with a strike rate of about 140. He has also scored four hundreds in T20Is, tying Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav for the most.

In the ongoing match against Afghanistan, Rohit won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the second T20I of a three-match series.

In the opener of the series, India registered a 6-wicket win over Afghanistan. India's star batter Virat Kohli returned to India's playing XI for the second T20I in Indore after missing the opening match of the series due to personal reasons.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)