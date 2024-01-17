Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17 (ANI): Indian skipper Rohit Sharma overtook stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Australia's Glenn Maxwell to become the player with the most hundreds in T20I history.

Rohit's milestone came during the third and final T20I against Afghanistan at Bengaluru.

Also Read | IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 Innings Update: Rohit Sharma’s Record-breaking Ton Powers India to 212/4 Against Afghanistan.

In the match, Rohit was at his vintage best, smashing 121* in 69 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes. He batted at a strike rate of over 175.

Suryakumar Yadav (four centuries in 60 matches) and Maxwell (four centuries in 100 matches) are also successful in T20Is.

Also Read | Shamar Joseph Becomes 23rd Men’s Player To Claim Wicket On Opening Delivery in Tests, Accounts for Steve Smith During AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video).

Now in 151 T20Is and 143 innings, Rohit has scored 3,974 runs at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of over 139, with five centuries and 29 fifties. His best score is 121*.

This is also the fourth-highest T20I score for India, with Shubman Gill (126* against New Zealand in 2023) holding the record.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and was reduced to 22/4 by Fareed Ahmed. Then Rohit along with Rinku (69* in 39 balls, with two fours and six sixes) launched an all-out attack on Afghanistan bowlers, getting 103 runs in the final five overs.

India needs to defend 213 to win the series 3-0.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)