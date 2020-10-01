Abu Dhabi, Oct 1 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a 45-ball 70 to power Mumbai Indians to 191 for four against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday.

Besides Rohit, Kieron Pollard (47 not out), Hardik Pandya (30 not out) and Ishan Kishan (28) chipped in.

For KXIP, Sheldon Cottrell (1/20), Krishnappa Gowtham (1/45) and Mohammed Shami (1/36) claimed one wicket each.

Brief Score:

Mumbai Indians: 191 for 4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 70; Sheldon Cottrell 1/20).

