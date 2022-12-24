St John's [Antigua], December 24 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday announced the appointment of Roland Butcher, as a selector to the West Indies Men's Senior and Youth Panels.

Butcher is a former England batsman who also played for over 15 years in English County Cricket with Middlesex. His appointment was confirmed during a meeting of the CWI Board of Directors on Monday, December 19.

Butcher was delighted to accept the appointment, and said in the statement released by CWI, "It is a great honour and a privilege, to be given the opportunity to serve West Indies Cricket. I'm eager to get started to work alongside the other members of the selection panels as we look to ensure the growth and improvement in West Indies cricket at all levels."

The West Indies Men's Senior Panel is led by Desmond Haynes and the Men's Youth Panel is led by Robert Haynes. The third member of both panels is the respective Head Coach.

From 2000 to 2001 Butcher was Bermuda's head coach, and in 2004 was appointed director of sports at the University of the West Indies in Barbados.

Butcher was the first Black cricketer to represent England in Test cricket when he debuted against West Indies in his native Barbados in 1981. He played three Tests and three One-Day Internationals. In his first-class career, he played 277 matches and scored over 12,000 runs. (ANI)

