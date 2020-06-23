Bologna [Italy], June 23 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday (local time) became the leading Portuguese scorer in the history of Serie A.

He achieved the feat in Juventus' match against Bologna. Ronaldo scored off a penalty in the first half and as a result, he became the leading Portuguese scorer, Goal.com reported.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled for Terrible Free-Kick Attempt During Bologna vs Juventus Clash in Serie A 2019-20 (Watch Video).

With this goal, Ronaldo surpassed Rui Costa to achieve the feat.

Ronaldo so far has 43 goals in his Serie A career for Juventus.

Also Read | This Day That Year: MS Dhoni Became the Only Captain to Win All Three ICC Trophies As India Won Champions Trophy in 2013.

Juventus defeated Bologna 2-0 and as a result of this win, the side has gone four points clear at the top of the Serie A standings.

The goal was Ronaldo's 22nd in the current season of Serie A.

During 2018, he had registered 21 goals for Juventus.

Ronaldo also remains the top Portuguese scorer in Premier League history having scored 84 times in 196 appearances.

He is the also the leading Portuguese scorer in La Liga history having registered 311 goals in 292 appearances for Real Madrid. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)