Lisbon, Nov 17 (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria, the team said.

Portugal is scheduled to play against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday before flying to Qatar, and coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo will not feature in the game.

Ronaldo's build-up to the World Cup has been fraught following the release of excerpts of a TV interview in which the soccer great said he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Portugal's opening group game at the World Cup is against Ghana on Nov. 24. South Korea and Uruguay are also in the group. (AP)

