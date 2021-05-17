New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be remembered as one of the stalwarts of football, who worked hard to be the best in the business and gave his all to the team he represented.

LiveScore, the global sports media business and one of the world's leading real-time sports updates providers, on Monday announced Ronaldo as its Official Global Brand Ambassador.

The groundbreaking deal will see the world's most famous footballer and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo unite with LiveScore as the brand continues its rapid evolution as a major global sports media force.

Launching ahead of the upcoming European Championship this summer, the relationship will span at least two domestic football seasons and next year's World Cup.

Ronaldo, speaking at his unveiling as LiveScore's Official Global Brand Ambassador, said; "I hope that I will be remembered as one of the great players, someone that worked hard, that always did his best to help his team and will be part of the history of the game."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently scored his 100th goal for Juventus, had no hesitation in naming two players who according to him might rule the football world in the near future.

"It is hard to choose just one player to say this one will be the best, but I think it is exciting to see this new generation of young players, like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who are coming through," said the Portugal captain.

Ronaldo highlighted that to be labeled as a great player one must ensure he plays the game consistently well with a sheer amount of hard work.

"Some players can have one or two great seasons, the really great players are the ones that keep doing it season after season, and that is not so easy to do. It takes a lot of hard work, and a lot of commitment," said Ronaldo.

Ric Leask, Marketing Director at LiveScore, said: "In a year that has seen LiveScore rapidly evolve as a global sports media business, this landmark new relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo is without doubt the biggest moment so far. There is simply no bigger sportsperson -- past or present -- than Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to captivate fans around the world with his brilliance on the pitch.

"With a world record 777 career goals and 31 club and international honours, we believe he truly is the 'Greatest of all Time'. We should know, as LiveScore has been there to bring news of every goal to millions of fans around the world. Combined with the fact that his game is built on speed, reliability and simplicity, key strengths also synonymous with the LiveScore brand, there could be no more authentic and better fit for our business. We can't wait to kick-off our partnership and bring our global audience closer than ever to the GOAT."

Ronaldo, Official Global Ambassador for LiveScore, said; "I've used the LiveScore app to keep up to date with the latest scores for many years, so I'm really excited to begin such a natural new partnership. Throughout my career every goal has always been about more than a score to me, and I know LiveScore has been there every step of the way, to keep my fans across moments that have defined me.

"LiveScore and I are connected by a drive to be the greatest at what we do every single day. I cannot wait to unite our combined audiences of football fans with amazing content, moments and goals in the next exciting stage of my career."

Cristiano Ronaldo was speaking at his unveiling as LiveScore's Official Global Brand Ambassador. LiveScore's iOS and Android app is available to download now: https://www.livescore.com/en/mobile/ (ANI)

