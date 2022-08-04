Muirfield (UK), Aug 4 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok had a rough start, carding two-over 73, while compatriot Diksha Dagar was one-over through two holes in the opening round of the AI Women's Open here.

Aditi had three birdies against five bogeys at a course which has always been rather challenging.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel Sponsor Skater Vishwaraj Jadeja for World Cup 2022.

Former Women's Open champion Hinako Shibuno set a rather imposing target at on day at six-under 65. Shibuno, who won her maiden major title at Woburn in 2019, had a great start with birdies on the first three holes and went on to card eight birdies in total in a six-under-par 65.

She was one clear of America's Jessica Korda (66), while Scotland's Louise Duncan was another shot back at 67.

Also Read | Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NED vs NZ Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Playing in the first group alongside former champion and local resident Catriona Matthew, Duncan recorded an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys to match her score from the opening round at Carnoustie 12 months ago, when she had finished 10th while still an amateur.

Two-time Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew struggled to a five-over 76, making double bogeys on the first and 10th and failing to make a single birdie.

England's Georgia Hall, who won the title at Royal Lytham in 2018, lies five shots off the pace following an opening 70.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)