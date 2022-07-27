Coimbatore, Jul 27 (PTI) The three-day Round 2 of the Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2022 for four-wheelers will be held here from Friday.

The ceremonial flag-off on the day will be followed by two days of competition, which be flagged off by City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, a release from organisers Coimbatore Auto Sports Club said here on Wednesday.

The thrill of the rally held on specifically-carved dirt tracks can be witnessed on Saturday and Sunday and there has been a steady increase in the number of entries, with 54 cars and eight teams along with privateers in various INRC categories from across India, it said.

The five main race categories for the Championship would be -- INRC, INRC2, INRC3, INRC4, Junior INRC -- apart from the Gypsy Challenge Cup and events will begin this weekend.

On Saturday, Stages 1 and 2 would be held at L&T Bypass Road and on Sunday at Kethanur Windmill Farms.

The SM Agro stage will be held at L&T Bypass Road on July 30, while Kethanur Stage the following day.

The total prize money is around Rs 6 lakh and Blueband Sports Management Pvt Ltd are the official promoters nominated by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India to host the 2022-24 Championship seasons.

Round 1 of the Championships was successfully held at Chennai in April and the other rounds are scheduled at Bengaluru and Nagaland later this year, the release added.

