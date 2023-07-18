Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 17 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC completed the signing of Fijian striker Roy Krishna on a one-year contract, as announced by the club on Saturday.

The 35-year-old comes with immense experience playing in the top flight of Indian football. He is currently the fourth-highest goalscorer in the ISL, with 42 goals in 82 games. He has also registered 23 assists so far.

The Fijian International striker, fresh off his victorious Durand Cup campaign last season with Bengaluru FC, brings his immense talent and wealth of experience to the Odisha FC frontline and will play alongside ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot Winner, Diego Mauricio.

Roy Krishna's arrival at Odisha FC injects a dose of star power and a winning mentality into the team. His presence alone can elevate the squad's morale, inspiring his teammates to raise their game. The Fijian's understanding of the ISL's dynamics and his goal-scoring prowess can make the difference between a good season and a great one for Odisha FC.

With Roy Krishna leading the line alongside Diego Mauricio, Odisha FC's attack becomes significantly more potent. His ability to create opportunities out of nothing and clinical finishing will put immense pressure on opposing defences.

Last season, Roy Krishna embarked on a new challenge with Bengaluru FC and further solidified his status as one of the most decorated players in the ISL. A crowning achievement came when he lifted the prestigious Durand Cup with the Blues, showcasing his hunger for success and an unyielding desire to win trophies. (ANI)

