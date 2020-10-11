Dubai, Oct 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Manish Pandey made 54 while skipper David Warner scored 48 to guide SRH to 158 for 4, a target which Royals chased down with a ball to spare as Rahul Tewatia smashed 45 not out off 28 balls.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 158 for four in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 54, David Warner 48; Jofra Archer 1/25).

Rajasthan Royals: 163 for five in 19.5 overs (Rahul Tewatia 45 not out, Riyan Parag 42 not out; Rashid Khan 2/25).

