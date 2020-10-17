Dubai, Oct 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals posted 177 for six against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Saturday.
Opting to bat, skipper Steve Smith top-scored with a 36-ball 57, while Robin Uthappa smashed a 22-ball 41 at the top.
Also Read | Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes Come Out to Open Rajasthan Royals’ Innings; Agitated Fans Slam Team Management Decision to Drop Jos Buttler As Opener for RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Match.
Chris Morris (4/26) was the peak of the bowlers, capturing four wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) claimed two for RCB.
Brief Score:
Also Read | Happy Birthday Anil Kumble: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing the Legendary Indian Leg-Spinner.
Rajasthan Royals: 177 for six in 20 overs (Steve Smith 57; Chris Morris 4/26, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34). PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)