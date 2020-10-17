FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC Look to Bounce Back. ()

Dubai, Oct 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals posted 177 for six against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, skipper Steve Smith top-scored with a 36-ball 57, while Robin Uthappa smashed a 22-ball 41 at the top.

Chris Morris (4/26) was the peak of the bowlers, capturing four wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) claimed two for RCB.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Royals: 177 for six in 20 overs (Steve Smith 57; Chris Morris 4/26, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34). PTI

