Abu Dhabi, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings:

Jos Buttler c Padikkal b Saini 22

Steve Smith b Udana 5

Sanju Samson c & b Chahal 4

Robin Uthappa c Udana b Chahal 17

Mahipal Lomror c Padikkal b Chahal 47

Riyan Parag c Finch b Udana

16

Rahul Tewatia not out 24

Jofra Archer not out 16

Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-1) 3

Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs)

154

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-31, 3-31, 4-70, 5-105, 6-114

Bowling: Isuru Udana 4-0-41-2, Washington Sundar 4-0-20-0, Navdeep Saini 4-1-37-1, Yuzvendra Chahal

4-0-24-3, Adam Zampa 3-0-27-0, Shivam Dube 1-0-4-0. MORE

