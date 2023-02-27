Bangalore, Feb 27 (PTI) Railway Sports Promotion Board, Air India Sports Promotion Board, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and All India Police Sports Control Board registered victories on the second day of the third Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship here on Monday.

While Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Food Corporation of India 2-1 in the opening match of the day in Pool A, Air India Sports Promotion Board beat Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy 14-0.

In another match, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Canara Bank 7-3 to register their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

In the last match of the day, All India Police Sports Control Board defeated Tamil Nadu Police 9-1.

