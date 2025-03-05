Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 5 (ANI): An Elite Cricket Tournament being played in Gurugram witnessed a high-scoring spectacle this weekend, as Supreme Spartans, Mightly Mavericks and Dynamic Daredevils registered thrilling victories in their respective matches, according to a release from Servotech Sports Elite Cricket Tournament.

The Servotech Sports Elite Cricket Tournament has been delivering intense cricketing action with young and seasoned players competing at the highest level.

The opening match of the weekend saw Dynamic Daredevils clinch a four-wicket win over Royal Rangers in a high-scoring chase. Batting first, Royal Rangers posted a formidable 227/4 in 20 overs, but the Daredevils successfully chased down the target with two balls to spare, showcasing their batting firepower.

The second match turned into a run-fest as Supreme Spartans put up a staggering 296 runs in 20 overs, powered by a breathtaking century from Garv Dhingra, who smashed 140 runs off 53 balls.

Chasing the mammoth total, Victory Vipes put up a valiant effort, with openers Keshav (146 off 62 balls) and Sandeep Mehra (123 off 47 balls) scoring remarkable centuries. However, their efforts fell just short, handing Supreme Spartans a hard-fought win.

In the third match on Sunday, Mightly Mavericks defeated Victory Vipes by 98 runs. Batting first Mightly Mavericks scored 230/6 in the allotted 20 overs and then folded Victory Vipes for 132 inside 19 overs.

With the tournament heating up, Mighty Mavericks currently lead the points table with six points, followed closely by Dynamic Daredevils and Supreme Spartans, who have four points each. Travel Unravel and Royal Rangers have secured two points, while Elite Eagles, Victory Vipes, and Thunder Strikers are yet to register a win.

The Servotech Sports Elite Cricket Tournament, which commenced on February 15, is set to run through March. Through Servotech Sports Elite Cricket Tournament, young and budding cricketers are getting a chance to play matches with Ranji players. There are also many experienced players featuring in the tournament.

Notably, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, made waves in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024, impressing fans with performances and showcasing the depth of talent nurtured by the organization. (ANI)

