New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): In a significant step towards global cultural collaboration, representatives from the International Delphic Committee (Russia), Ecumenical Delphic Union (Greece), and International Pythian Council (India) have come together to strengthen the Modern Pythian Games.

They have agreed to work jointly to establish a bigger platform for arts, culture, and traditional games and will soon meet to finalize the strategy, according to a press release from the International Pythian Council.

The Modern Pythian Games, a revived global cultural movement, celebrate artistic, cultural, and traditional sports excellence. The games offer an international platform--both online and offline--for artists, performers, and traditional sports enthusiasts.

"This collaboration between Russia, Greece, and India marks the beginning of a new era, where different nations unite to promote and celebrate arts and culture on a global scale," said Bijender Goel, Founder of the Modern Pythian Games.

As the next step, representatives from these three nations, along with Bijender Goel, will hold discussions to finalize the framework and format of this global initiative.

Additionally, Bijender Goel has officially invited Russia to participate in the 1st Global Para Pythian Games 2025, which India will host. This event will provide a dedicated platform for disabled artists and athletes, ensuring inclusivity and global recognition of their talents.

This collaboration is expected to open new doors for global cultural diplomacy and cultural exchange, as well as bring a revolution in the world of sports and arts. The Modern Pythian Games provide every artist and player the right to participate beyond the limits of associations and federations, creating a truly global stage for talent and creativity. (ANI)

