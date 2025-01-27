New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The country's leading javelin throwers, including double Olympic Games medalist Neeraj Chopra and Annu Rani, will have the opportunity to receive coaching tips from Russian javelin expert Makarov Sergey Aleksandrovich.

The 51-year-old Aleksandrovich, a winner of multiple global medals, including bronze at the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympic Games, has been appointed with the next Olympic Games cycle in mind, said Chief National Coach Radhakrishnan Nair.

"The Russian javelin throw expert arrived earlier this week and will be based at Patiala's National Institute of Sports in Punjab. Aleksandrovich's vast experience as an athlete and coach will surely give a fillip to the development of the javelin throw in the country," said the coach as quoted by a press release from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, India's ace javelin thrower Chopra added a silver medal to the gold he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, three Indian javelin throwers finished in the top six, with Chopra winning the gold medal. The double Olympic medalist had previously won silver at the 2022 Eugene World Athletics Championships.

In addition to overseeing the elite Indian javelin throw program, the Russian coach will also interact with Indian coaches periodically to enhance their knowledge.

According to the chief national athletics coach, the primary focus will be the 2025 World Athletics Championships, starting on September 13 in Tokyo, Japan. "The Asian Championships in May is another important event this year," Nair said.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) recommended Aleksandrovich's name to the sports ministry, which approved his appointment to oversee the training of elite Indian javelin throwers.

Aleksandrovich has an impressive profile. His personal best of 92.61m, a Russian record, was set in 2002 in Sheffield. During his competitive career, he recorded throws over 90m four times. He also won bronze medals at the 2003 Paris World Athletics Championships and the 2005 Helsinki World Championships in Finland. Aleksandrovich served as the coach of the Russian national team from 2012 to 2018. (ANI)

