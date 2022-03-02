London [UK], March 2 (ANI): Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss said that he has received an offer to buy the Premier League club, Chelsea, from Roman Abramovich alongside a group of several others.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich had earlier announced that he will be handing the day-to-day functioning of the club to trustees. The Russian owner has been at the helm of the club for almost 20 years, but ties with his home country have been questioned off late following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Wyss is a Swiss-born businessman that currently resides in the USA.

"Abramovich is one of Putin's closest advisers and friends," Wyss told Blick, as per goal.com. "Like all other oligarchs, he is also in a panic. Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich."

"I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. Means: Those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich," he said.

Abramovich had taken over the control of Chelsea in 2003. Under his reign, the Blues managed to win five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles.

Following rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix. The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris. (ANI)

