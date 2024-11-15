New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Ruud van Nistelrooy, who briefly served as interim head coach of Manchester United, has penned a heartfelt message expressing gratitude to the fans and everyone at the club.

Following Erik ten Hag's departure from Manchester United last month, van Nistelrooy stepped in as interim coach until a permanent replacement was secured.

The club's search for a new head coach concluded with the appointment of Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP.

"To everyone at Manchester United Football Club, particularly the backroom staff, the players, and the fans, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible efforts and support. It has been a privilege and honour to represent the club as a player, coach, and manager. I will always cherish the memories we have shared together," van Nistelrooy wrote on Instagram.

"M.U.F.C will always hold a special place in my heart, and I hope there are many more glory days at Old Trafford very soon--not only because I want the club to do well, but because you all deserve it! All the best and take care, Ruud," he concluded.

During his brief tenure, Manchester United remained unbeaten across four matches, securing three wins and one draw in all competitions.

As van Nistelrooy's interim role comes to an end, Amorim will take charge of his first game with Manchester United against Ipswich Town on November 24.

Amorim has signed a contract lasting until 2027, with an option for a one-year extension. Widely regarded as one of the most exciting and highly-rated young coaches in European football, Amorim is a two-time Primeira Liga winner with Sporting CP. His first league triumph ended the club's 19-year title drought. (ANI)

