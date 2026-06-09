Sports News | S8UL's Apex Legends Team Qualifies for Esports World Cup 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 9 (ANI): S8UL Esports, a global name in esports and gaming content, has officially qualified for the Apex Legends tournament at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 following a standout performance in the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) 2026: Split 1 Pro League - APAC South. The qualification makes Apex Legends the fourth title in which the organisation has officially secured a spot at the world's biggest esports event.

The ALGS 2026 Split 1 Pro League - APAC South brought together 30 of the region's top teams and was divided into two phases: the Triple Round Robin and the Regional Final. During the Triple Round Robin stage, the teams were split into three groups of 10 and competed across six match series spanning 36 games. The top 20 teams advanced to the Regional Final, with Pro League Points awarded based on performances throughout both stages. These points determined the final regular season standings, with the top eight teams securing qualification for the ALGS 2026 Split 1 Playoffs at the EWC 2026.

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Competing in Group A, S8UL's all-Australian roster of Rick Wirth (Sharky), Benjamin Spaseski (Jesko), and Tom Canty (Legacy), under the guidance of head coach Harrison Rogers (Rogers), delivered a consistent performance throughout the season. The team accumulated 106 Pro League Points during the Triple Round Robin stage to finish second in the standings and advance to the Regional Final. Building on that momentum, S8UL continued its strong run in the Regional Final, earning 21 additional Pro League Points to secure second place in the overall regular season standings with a total of 127 Pro League Points. The result secured qualification for the global event, while also earning the team USD 15,000 (approximately INR 14.2 lakh) in prize money and 1,350 Championship Points towards the ALGS 2025-26 rankings.

"APAC South is one of the most competitive Apex Legends regions in the world, so qualifying for the Esports World Cup is never something you can take for granted. The team showed tremendous consistency throughout the split, which was a key part of our game plan from day one. We are excited to represent S8UL at the EWC once again and build on the momentum we have generated this year. Our focus now shifts to refining our approach, continuing to improve as a team, and preparing for the level of competition we'll face on the international stage," said Harrison Rogers, coach of S8UL's Apex Legends team.

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This marks the second consecutive year that S8UL will compete in Apex Legends at the EWC. After reaching the Grand Finals of the ALGS 2025 Midseason Playoffs at EWC 2025, the organisation has continued to establish itself among the world's elite teams. Earlier this year, S8UL secured a historic top-five finish at the ALGS 2026 Championship, the best-ever result achieved by an Indian esports organisation in the title on the global stage. Building on that momentum, S8UL will return to EWC 2026, where 40 of the world's top teams will compete in the ALGS 2026 Split 1 Playoffs for a prize pool of USD 2 million (~ INR 19 crore) from July 7 to July 11.

"Success in esports is rarely defined by a single tournament. It is built through sustained investment and support in players, coaching staff, and a culture that encourages excellence over the long term. Our Apex Legends team has consistently proven itself against some of the strongest competition in the APAC region, and qualifying for the Esports World Cup once again is a testament to its preparation, discipline, and hard work. As we continue expanding our global footprint, achievements like these reinforce our commitment to competing at the highest level and carrying the S8UL banner onto the biggest stages in esports," said Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL.

Having been selected for the Esports Foundation's Club Partner Program for the second consecutive year, S8UL earlier unveiled its most ambitious international esports campaign to date, pursuing qualification across 13 titles at the EWC 2026. While continuing to field elite international talent, the organisation has also placed a strong emphasis on Indian representation across its competitive ecosystem.

That strategy has already begun delivering results. S8UL's Honour of Kings roster, comprising Indian players, has secured qualification for EWC 2026, while Indian chess grandmasters Nihal Sarin and Aravindh Chithambaram have become the only players from the country to officially qualify for the chess competition so far. The organisation has also secured a qualification in Fortnite through its international roster and now adds Apex Legends to its growing list of confirmed titles at the event.

Scheduled to take place in Paris, France, from July 6 to August 23, EWC 2026 will bring together more than 2,000 players representing 200 clubs from over 100 countries competing for a record-breaking prize pool of USD 75 million (Rs 714 crore). With confirmed qualification in four titles, S8UL continues to strengthen its presence on the global stage while pursuing qualification in several additional titles ahead of the tournament. (ANI)

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