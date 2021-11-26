Bloemfontein [South Africa], November 26 (ANI): The first four-day match between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw after the rain played spoilsport on the fourth and final day in Bloemfontein on Friday.

South Africa A, who were put in to bat, posted 509/7 on the board on the back of captain Pieter Malan's 163 and Tony de Zorzi's 117.

For India A, speedsters Navdeep Saini and Arzan Nagwaswalla scalped two wickets each.

India A then responded solidly with the bat, with captain Priyank Panchal scoring a superb 96 and Abhimanyu Easwaran hitting a fantastic ton.

Prithvi Shaw, meanwhile, hit a brisk 48 to set the tone for the side.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 509/7; India A 308/4 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 103, Priyank Panchal 96; Lutho Sipamla 2/73). (ANI)

