Dubai, Oct 14 (PTI) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Thursday said that his injured hand is showing improvement and he is hopeful of passing a fitness test to play in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan on Monday.

Bavuma, who is recovering from a broken thumb sustained in Sri Lanka last month, will have his first "live net" on Friday.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Fires Warning to Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead of IPL 2021 Final Match, CSK Captain Slams Towering Sixes in the Nets (Watch Video).

"My hand is definitely improving by the day. It's getting stronger and a lot more comfortable. Tomorrow will be the first time I am having a live net, facing bowlers," Bavuma was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"I am looking forward to that and that will give me a better indication of how far I've progressed. At the moment, everything is still on track. I am looking to play in the warm-up games. I am feeling good."

Also Read | India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Amid ‘Buy 1 Break Free Offer’ Ad Doing Rounds on Social Media, Let's Revisit Memorable TVCs (Watch Videos).

He is hoping to open the batting along with Quinton de Kock in the T20 World Cup beginning on Sunday in Oman and the UAE.

"My role is quite obvious and clear. I am someone to come in at the top, and if there is an opportunity to come in at No. 3, I will fill in that spot," said the 31-year-old batter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)