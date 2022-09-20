Cape Town [South Africa], September 20 (ANI): South Africa's hard-hitting batter Tristan Stubbs fetched the highest bid of Rand 9.2 million (USD 520,000 approx.) from Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who emerged victorious over MI Cape Town and Jo'burg Super Kings in a bidding war at the inaugural SA20 Player Auction on Monday.

The auction continues Stubbs' rise in T20 Cricket. During the 2021-22 CSA T20 Challenge, he smashed 293 runs in seven innings at a massive strike rate of 183.12. He was signed by five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians in the 2022 season of the league as a replacement for Tymal Mills while he was still uncapped.

Stubbs made headlines during his first international cricket outing by smashing 72 runs in just 28 balls as a number six batter against England. Following this, he joined Manchester Originals for The Hundred where his part-time spin helped his side tackle left-handers. He also has the ability to keep wickets.

"Yeah, I mean it is crazy and I am still shaking. It is crazy! I played most of my cricket in St George's [Park, which will be the home of Sunrisers Eastern Cape] and I really enjoy playing cricket there. Like Neil [McKenzie] said after the SA A tour [I have been travelling everywhere]. I really enjoyed the Hundred and played seven consecutive games. I do feel I have more experience and I have played more cricket in different situations. The Hundred competition helped my bowling more and look to keep evolving. I am open to whatever the team needs [from me]," ESPNCricinfo quoted Stubbs as saying.

Uncapped batter Donavon Ferreira, who can also bowl a bit, was picked up by Super Kings for Rand 5.5 million (USD 310,000 approx.) after being listed at a base price of Rand 175,000 (USD 10,000 approx.). Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals tried to pick up the 24-year-old, but not much was left in their purse and they had to fill more spots, causing them to pull out of the bidding war. Ferreira has played 19 T20Is so far in which he has a strike rate of 148.26.

South Africa's Jansen duo, Duan and Marco were also two high-demand players. Marco joined teammate Stubbs at Sunrisers for Rand 6.1 million (USD 344,000 approx.) while Duan went to MI Cape Town for Rand 3.3 million (USD 186,000 approx.). It is worth noting that Marco is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in the Indian Premier League while Duan was a part of the development squad of Mumbai Indians that toured UK.

Proteas batter Rilee Rossouw also got a heavy amount attached to his name as Pretoria Capitals got him for Rand 6.9 million (USD 389,000 approx.) for him. The Capitals also fetched South African veteran Wayne Parnell for Rand 5.6 million (USD 316,000 approx) after they won a bid battle against Super Kings.

However, South African T20I captain Temba Bavuma and Test skipper Dean Elgar went unsold.

Paarls Royals also picked up some solid names during the auction in pacer Lungi Ngidi and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who were also the first two names to go under the hammer. MI also brought back the left-arm seamer Beuran Henricks, who is part of their IPL franchise too. Their other recruits included star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, left-arm finger spin-bowling allrounder George Linde and Afghanistan left-arm wrist-spinner Waqar Salamkheil.

Super Kings, who have built their bowling attack using spinners in Chennai, went for some exciting pacers for Jo'Burg. They picked up West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph, who has shown fantastic form in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022, Lizaad Williams, George Garton and Lewis Gregory. Their pre-auction signings include Gerald Coetzee and Romario Shepherd.

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham went to Capitals, West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith found the Capitals and former English skipper was signed by Royals in the final round of the auction. Daryn Dupavillon, capable of hitting 140 kmph with his bowling earned a Rand 1.7 million deal with the Capitals. He is presently with Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL.

Squads

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer

Jo'burg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Donavon Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, Odean Smith

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Phil Salt, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Jimmy Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, JJ Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Tom Abell, Aya Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse. (ANI)

