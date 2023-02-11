Johannesburg, Feb 11 (PTI) The SA20 final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, planned for Saturday at the Wanderers, has been postponed due to a waterlogged field and inclement weather.

The match will be played on Sunday, the scheduled reserve day.

The ground preparation for the match has been compromised, with the pitch remaining under covers for three days and over 200mm of rain falling since Wednesday this week.

The SA Weather Service has predicted more showers for the remainder of Saturday, with a clearer weather predicted for Sunday.

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith, said: “We've engaged the match officials, teams, groundsman, stakeholders and the SA Weather Service, and postponing the match is the best decision to allow for the possibility of a full match in drier conditions. We want to give the teams and spectators a memorable final."

