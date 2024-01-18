Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Mumbai Cyber Police registered an FIR under relevant sections against the gaming app for morphing former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar's old video for a false promotional campaign.

The batting maestro on Monday took to X and cautioned everyone against a deep fake video of himself that has been used to promote an app. In the video, Sachin's voice was manipulated to make it sound like the iconic batter was promoting the app.

The video also falsely portrayed that Sachin's daughter Sara Tendulkar engages with the app frequently.

He also tagged the Maharashtra Cyber Police, Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekar, in his tweet.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news. @GoI_MeitY, @Rajeev_GoI and @MahaCyber1," Sachin wrote on X.

Hours after legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cautioned everyone against a deepfake video that manipulated his voice and picture, the Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar assured that the government will shortly notify tighter rules under the Information Technology Act to ensure compliance by platforms in the country.

The Union Minister took to X and expressed gratitude to Tendulkar for pointing out the video. He said deepfakes and misinformation powered by AI are a threat to the safety and trust of Indian users and the platforms are required to comply with the advisory issued by the Centre.

"Thank you @sachin_rt for this tweet #DeepFakes and misinformation powered by #AI are a threat to Safety&Trust of Indian users and represents harm & legal violation that platforms have to prevent and take down. Recent Advisory by @GoI_MeitY requires platforms to comply wth this 100%. We will be shortly notifying tighter rules under IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms," Chandrasekhar posted on X.

Notably, on November 6 last year, a modified video of actor Rashmika Mandanna appeared online sparking discussions of digital safety. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deep fake. It was later identified that the video was of a British actress. (ANI)

